IMPD releases bodycam footage of August shooting, killing 40-year-old Kendall Gilbert

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has released a summary video of the officer-involved shooting that occurred in August where an IMPD officer fatally shot a man following a welfare check on the city’s northwest side.

40-year-old Kendall Gilbert died after being shot by IMPD Lt. John Perkins, a 28-year veteran of IMPD.

IMPD Northwest District officers responded to the 4500 block of Woodland Drive for a welfare check at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 27.

According to IMPD, an adult female pushed an emergency alert button saying someone was trying to kill her.

Police say they were called to the house the days prior for welfare checks on the male. The caller stated the male was schizophrenic and was sending out “strange” and “dangerous” messages to the family.

Now, with the release of the bodycam video, IMPD is giving the public a look at some of the events that took place.

In the video, Gilbert can be seen standing outside the residence as police arrive. When officers begin to speak to him, he pulls out a machete and can be heard saying he wants to “make war.”

Police help other members of the family out of the house before attempting to speak to Gilbert again.

Later, Gilbert can be heard verbally threatening the officers. “Pull the trigger. Whoever fires a shot at me, I’m taking their head first,” he says.

For more than two hours, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation. IMPD says the Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded, along with negotiators and SWAT members.

“We don’t wanna pull the trigger. No one wants to hurt you,” an officer can be heard saying. “Pull the trigger,” Gilbert says, to which the officer responds, “Why do you want that?”

IMPD says a predetermined location was established. If Gilbert were to cross that line, they would take action for their own safety. At 9:10 p.m., Gilbert crossed that line.

“Get down on the ground, you’re under arrest,” Lt. Perkins yells as Gilbert runs towards officers with a machete. Members of the SWAT team then can be seen utilizing a distraction device and multiple lethal weapons.

Gilbert makes contact with an officer holding a ballistic shield, and Lt. Perkins fires at him, striking him in the abdomen. Gilbert immediately falls to the ground.

The remainder of the bodycam video shows the officers providing medical aid to Gilbert, before he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

You can watch the full video from IMPD below.