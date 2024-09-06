IMPD releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting of carjacking suspect on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released body cam footage of a shooting in which officers killed a 20-year-old alleged carjacking suspect on the city’s northeast side in May.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2800 block of North Post Road on reports of an armed carjacking at a gas station at 9:30 a.m. on May 28.

IMPD

911 Dispatch: It’s going to be at the Marathon. Four suspects in a gray sedan with rear end damage. One black male, face mask with a gun, exited the vehicle and took complainant’s vehicle.

It’s going to be at the Marathon. Four suspects in a gray sedan with rear end damage. One black male, face mask with a gun, exited the vehicle and took complainant’s vehicle. 911 Dispatch: It’s going to be a white 2015 Dodge Charger, New Jersey plates. They also took her purse and her phone as well, unknown direction of travel.

IMPD says investigators obtained security camera footage which captured the armed carjacking.

The security footage shows the victim pumping gas then sitting in the driver’s seat of the Dodge Charger when she was approached by a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun.

IMPD

The suspect knocked on the victim’s window and pointed the gun at her. The victim later told officers the man said he would shoot her if she didn’t give him everything, according to IMPD.

The suspect forced the woman out of the car and took her cell phone and disabled it, IMPD said. The suspect vehicle with three men inside drove away, followed by the carjacked victim.

The victim was not injured in the carjacking.

An IMPD officer located both vehicles at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. The officer approached one of the suspects wearing a mask and pink gloves who had a gun holstered in his waistband.

Officer: I got eyes on both vehicles in Cavalier Court. One’s got a gun, about to take off running, I’m sure.

When the officer approached the suspect, later identified as Jarrett Gray, Jr., he fled.

In the officer’s body cam footage, the officer can be heard telling Gray to get on the ground and drop the gun. As Gray approached the suspect vehicle, he dropped a gun.

IMPD

Gray can then be seen picking up the gun and turning it in the direction of the officer, prompting the officer to discharge his service weapon.

In the footage, Gray can be seen running towards the suspect vehicle, which was fleeing the area. Gray picked up objects from the ground and the officer discharged his service weapon again.

IMPD

Gray dropped the gun and fell to the ground before making a motion towards his right calf. The officer again discharged his service weapon, IMPD said.

A second gun was recovered from Gray’s waistband as officers administered medical aid.

Gray was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

IMPD

The suspect vehicle fled the apartment complex after the officer-involved shooting.

A short time later, that vehicle was located in the 300 block of North Shortridge Road. Several men were detained in connection with the carjacking.

20-year-old Joseph Dauda was arrested for his role in the armed robbery.

The victim’s car was recovered, IMPD said.

No officers or involved citizens were injured in the incident.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted throughout the investigative process.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.