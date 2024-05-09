IMPD releases bodycam footage of March officer-involved shooting that killed 1 man

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead on the west side of the city in March.

The department released critical incident video of the March 31 shooting that killed 31-year-old Luis Duran-Ruano.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., IMPD Northwest District officers responded to a shots fired call near West 33rd Street and Georgetown Road.

Officers say they were told the suspect was firing shots into the air and provided a description of Duran-Ruano.

IMPD says before officers could apprehend Duran-Ruano, he got into a van and drove away, resulting in a short vehicle pursuit.

Duran-Ruano exited the vehicle outside a home in the 3200 block of Winton Avenue. An officer can be heard in the footage telling him to remove his hand from his pocket, in which he pulls a gun out and points it at his own head.

The officer began telling Duran-Ruano to “put the gun down” and “you don’t want to do that.” Later, the officer can be heard telling the suspect he needs to be taken to a hospital for help.

Duran-Ruano can be heard in the video telling officers to shoot him and said if they wouldn’t do it, he would.

IMPD says after an hour of back-and-forth with the suspect, he left the porch area of the home walking southbound while holding the gun.

SWAT officers deployed less lethal force, but it was ineffective and Duran-Ruano remained in possession of the gun.

Duran-Ruano can then be seen raising the gun and firing in the direction of officers. Three IMPD officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect at least once.

MPD says a firearm was located at the scene near the suspect.

Officers administered aid to Duran-Ruano, and he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

The officers involved in this incident were identified as 4-year veteran Officer Maverick Bowen, 8-year veteran Officer Dustin Bland, and 10-year veteran officer Vincent Marshall.

The incident remains under investigation by IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and IMPD Internal Affairs.

To view the full video, click here.