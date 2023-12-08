IMPD releases bodycam footage of October shooting that left man dead, officer injured

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released the body cam footage from the October officer-involved shooting at a Burger King on the city’s east side that killed a man and injured an officer.

The shooting occurred inside of the Burger King on 21st and Shadeland Avenue just before 6 p.m. on October 26.

According to IMPD, the situation began when a man, identified as 37-year-old Frederick Davis, trespassed into the Rodeway Inn across from the fast-food restaurant on Shadeland Avenue.

VIDEO: The following may contain sensitive content for some viewers

In the footage, IMPD Officer Nicolas Deem can be heard telling Davis to put his hands on the police car. Davis did not comply and ran away from the scene.

IMPD says officers were searching the area for Davis when they were flagged down by an employee of the Burger King who said Davis was in the restaurant acting erratically.

Deem and another IMPD officer located Davis near the bathroom in the Burger King. The officers attempted to take Davis into custody, but IMPD says he resisted, and a struggle followed.

In the video, Deem is struggling with Davis on the ground. Then, Davis can be seen grabbing Deem’s firearm and firing the weapon, striking Deem.

The footage shows Deem pulling out his backup firearm and striking Davis. Next, the video shows Davis dropping the firearm and running from the restaurant with blood on his shirt.

Davis can be seen collapsing in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot injury. He was apprehended and taken to Eskenazi Health where he later died from his injuries.

IMPD says Deem suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.

No other officers or uninvolved citizens were injured in this incident.