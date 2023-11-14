IMPD releases bodycam footage of Sep. 22 deadly shooting near Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body-cam video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred back in September.

The department released Critical Incident Video of the Sep. 22 police shooting that left a 27-year-old dead and a woman critically injured near Lucas Oil Stadium.

The video begins at approximately 9:05 p.m., in the 2200 Block of S. Shelby St., where IMPD says they were conducting a serial robbery investigation on 27-year-old Ricktez Williams.

In the video, police said detectives observed Williams enter a store and exit the store with a bag. According to police, it was confirmed with a store employee that an armed robbery had just occurred. Police said they then witnessed Williams get into a car with a female driver.

At 9:15 p.m., SWAT officers prepared to apprehend the vehicle and Williams in the 600 Block of S. Missouri St., video shows. This is near Lucas Oil Stadium.

Police said they used a pursuit prevention technique to stop the vehicle. In the video, police provide a photo of the "grappler" device used, with a description: "A grappler is a netting system deployed from the front of a police vehicle to capture and lock the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle to prevent it from fleeing," IMPD states.

Security video on S. Missouri St. captured when the vehicle was brought to a stop. As officers deployed the grappler device, police said Williams fired at officers from the passenger window.

VIDEO: The following may contain sensitive content for some viewers

After Williams fired at officers, three officers returned fire at Williams.

Williams and the female driver were both transported to the hospital in critical condition. Williams later died at the hospital.

Police confirmed a gun that was reported stolen in 2022 was located at the scene.

IMPD

The officers involved were identified as 21-year veteran Sergeant Jeremy Steward, 27-year veteran Officer Kenneth Kunz, and 5-year veteran Officer Dalton Hair.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.