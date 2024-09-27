IMPD releases bodycam footage showing shooting of armed male near State Fairgrounds in Nov. 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released bodycam footage of a shooting in which officers injured an armed male near the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Nov. 2023.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on November 10, 2023, at 11:09 a.m. However, following the incident, criminal charges were filed against Dontriell Hood.

Officer shoots suspect who moved towards gun, police say

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office requested a protective order, which was granted by the court. The protective order prevented the released of certain evidence, including the bodycam footage.

IMPD has released the footage now that the criminal case is complete.

IMPD North District officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue on report of a man actively firing shots at 11 a.m. The initial 911 caller reported that the man was displayed erratic behavior.

A security camera on Hood’s front porch captured the arrival of the first IMPD patrol car. The footage shows Hood pointing a gun out of his front door.

Officers parked their patrol vehicles in the street and saw Hood on the south side of the residence on the driveway. The officers can be heard telling Hood to drop his firearm and lay on the ground. Hood complied with their orders.

Officers then ordered Hood to stand up and walk towards them. When Hood reached the end of the driveway, he turned around and ran back to the area where he dropped the gun. Officers can be heard yelling, “Don’t do it.”

The footage shows Hood dropping to the ground, grabbing the firearm and standing up. IMPD Officer Finch then discharged his service weapon, striking Hood.

When Officer Finch discharged his weapon, his body-worn camera view was covered by a patrol car as he took cover.

Hood dropped the gun after being shot and officers told him to move away from it. Then, officers began medical aid, including applying a tourniquet to Hood’s arm.

Hood was transported to a local hospital in “serious but stable condition.”

A firearm was recovered at the scene near Hood.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured in this incident.

Hood was charged with the following by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office:



Resisting law enforcement

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Criminal recklessness

Hood pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Aug. 27, 2024.

The Use of Force Review Board conducted a review of this incident and determined that the use of force was in compliance with department policy.