IMPD releases critical incident video of deadly police shooting at traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released critical incident video of the deadly police shooting of a wanted man during a near east side traffic stop on January 25.

According to IMPD, on that day officers were searching for 48-year-old Raphael Nafees Dekemper, who was wanted for Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Criminal recklessness, Pointing a firearm and Invasion of privacy.

The warrant stemmed from an incident where Dekemper allegedly fired shots at individuals at a residence near 16th Street and Arlington Avenue.

The video begins in the area of of North Temple Avenue and Brookside Parkway, where officers conducted a traffic stop on Dekemper.

IMPD said the traffic stop was considered a high-risk "felony stop" where officers use distance, do not approach the vehicle and give commands from their police cars.

The critical incident video released by IMPD shows the incident from a nearby home's security camera and body-worn camera from several officers on the scene.

From the different angles, the order of events is consistent.

The footage shows a total of four police cars pull behind Dekemper's vehicle.

One officer can be heard yelling "Turn the car off," followed by an officer stating "Everybody in the car put your hands out the window, do it now," over the intercom.

Within seconds, Dekemper exits the vehicle and fires shots at officers.

The officers exchange gunfire with the suspect, before he is seen falling on the ground next to his vehicle.

Dekemper was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The adult female driver of the vehicle complied with officers and was taken into police custody without incident.

IMPD identified the officers involved as nine-year veteran Officers Michael Sojka, Nickolas Smith, and eight-year veteran Officer Andrew Hibschman.

Police say they located a firearm next to Dekemper.

One police car was struck with multiple bullets, according to IMPD.

The incident is still being investigated by IMPD Critical Incident Response IMPD Internal Affairs is conducting a separate administrative investigation.

