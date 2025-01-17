IMPD releases footage of 2023 break-in arrest that led to a suspect shot, K9 stabbed on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released body cam footage of a break-in arrest that led to the shooting of a suspect and a K9 stabbed on the south side in 2023.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of West Raymond Street at 7:54 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2023, on reports of a break-in at Greene’s Auto and Truck Service.

The owner of the business told police they could see someone inside the building on security cameras. Upon arrival, officers observed a broken glass front door and proceeded to request K9 officers.

Security camera footage showed a man, later identified as 24-year-old Brandon Ramirez, smashed the glass on the front door and entered the business.

Before officers entered the business, they can be heard giving commands to Ramirez to exit. He did not comply.

Once inside, officers can be heard giving commands to the suspect in both English and Spanish.

K9 Ringo was then released. At the same time, K9 Officer Scott Hartman can be seen moving to an inner office door behind Ramirez.

Ramirez can be seen stabbing K9 Ringo with a large knife three times. Officer Zachary Taylor and Hartman discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect.

Police said as the suspect was on the ground, K9 officers continued to give verbal commands but the suspect did not comply and got back on his feet to walk towards the front desk.

At that point, one officer can be seen using a taser and the suspect fell to the ground and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Ringo was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital where he underwent surgery. He was released from the vet on Sept. 5, 2023.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

No uninvolved citizens were injured in this incident.

Ramirez was charged with the following:



Burglary with a deadly weapon

Striking a law enforcement animal

Resisting law enforcement

Ramirez pled guilty and was sentenced on Aug. 2, 2024.

The incident was investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team. A separate investigation was completed by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit.

The incident will be reviewed by the Civilian-Majority Use of Force Review Board.