INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the community's help in locating two men tied to a June shooting that hospitalized a 15-year-old on the city's west side in June.

Police released the video showing two men they believed to be connected to the shooting of on June 17 at 11:30 p.m.

Police Surveillance

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of N. Country Club Road.

Anyone with details is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.