IMPD releases video from September officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released video Thursday of a September incident where officers shot and killed a woman.

The shooting happened September 24 in the 500 block of Eugene Street. Jessie Leonard, 36, died.

Police say they tried to do a traffic stop on a woman driving a red Honda Pilot with temporary plates. The driver didn't pull over and fled and police did not pursue.

Later in the day, Officer Shelton found a vehicle matching the Pilot's description on Eugene Street. Body cam video shows Shelton talking to Leonard, who says the vehicle isn't hers and she doesn't know whose it is.

Approximately three minutes later, Officer Shelton and Leonard have another conversation. The officer saw Leonard put a gun in her waistband as he arrived.

Another officer, Officer Smith, was at the traffic stop and went to Eugene Street to see if he could determine if Leonard was the driver from the traffic stop.

IMPD says four officers went up to the porch to talk to Leonard.

"As the officers approached Ms. Leonard, she told them not to get any closer. Then, she reached for a handgun and the officers warned her to stop. She pointed the handgun at the officers and four officers discharged their service weapons," the video says.

Leonard died at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Critical Incident Response Team and IMPD Internal Affairs Unit.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.