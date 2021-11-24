IMPD releases video of officer shooting woman during September investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police on Wednesday released video of a Sept. 29 incident that shows an officer shooting a woman during a shots fired investigation on the city’s north side.

The video includes body-worn camera footage of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer shooting 31-year-old Jasmine Brame near a fence in the 1900 block of Covey Lane.

Audio was not recorded for the first 30 seconds of the video because the officer, identified in the video as Violence Reduction Team Sgt. Jones, had to activate his camera with a remote since his holster was not equipped with a sensor to automatically turn his camera on, according to IMPD.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. after officers with the IMPD Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team responded to the 8000 block of Silverleaf Drive after police learned Brame might be at the apartment complex.

Brame had active warrants for armed robbery, along with domestic battery, intimidation and carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction.

According to the video, Jones saw Brame run across Harcourt Road to Covey Lane. Brame reached across her waist and ran toward the corner of a fence in an area with minimal lighting, IMPD said.

After Jones came around a corner, he saw Brame standing against the iron fence while attempting to hide behind a brick pillar. The IMPD video says Jones moved closer and saw Brame pointing a gun at him before he shot Brame.

Medics transported Brame to St. Vincent Hospital in stable condition.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Brame on Oct. 6 with three felonies: carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation by IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team. The IMPD Internal Affairs Unit will conduct a separate investigation to find if the shooting was in compliance with department policy.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and determine if charges should be filed, and the incident will be reviewed by the Use of Force Review Board, a civilian-majority panel.

Watch video from IMPD of the incident below.

Editor's note: The video from IMPD contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

PREVIOUS | Woman suspected in shots fired incident shot by IMPD officer