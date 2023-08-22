IMPD releases video summary of August shooting, killing 49-year-old Gary Harrell

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has released a summary video of the officer-involved shooting earlier this month where an IMPD officer fatally shot a man following a traffic stop on the city's northeast side.

49-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell died after being shot by IMPD Officer Douglas Correll, a 28-year-veteran of IMPD.

According to police, Harrell was stopped for reckless driving in the 3400 block of Parker Avenue at 9:40 a.m. on August 3.

Prior to the release of the video, IMPD explained Harrell exited his vehicle and began speaking with the officer before the officer could approach his car. Harrell then jumped back into the driver's seat of his vehicle, disregarding the officer's verbal commands at the scene. Police have not released information about what commands were given by the officer.

While the officer was trying to speak with the Harrell, he jumped back out of the car with a gun in his hand and ran from the scene, police said.

After a short foot chase, Correll provided more commands and eventually fired his weapon.

READ MORE | Black Church Coalition calls for IMPD transparency following fatal shooting

Now, with the release of the video, IMPD is giving the public a view of what happened.

In the video, Officer Correll is first seen inside his vehicle. He pulls over and gets out to yell "What are you doing?" Harrel then comes into view as he is seen standing outside of his vehicle.

Officer Correll asks if he has his driver's license handy. Correll states that he "just got out of prison man." As he sits back in the driver's seat of his vehicle, Correll tells him "No, come out here and talk with me."

Harrell's phone rings. He mentions his mother calling and picks up his phone.

You can hear the voice of a dispatcher stating "34th and Parker" through the officer's radio. At this time, Harrell grabs a firearm from a compartment in his car. He begins to run away from the officer and his vehicle.

"Stop it, drop it," Correll yells. Seconds later, he fires at Harrell and strikes him two times in the back.

Harrell immediately falls to the ground, in the driveway of a residence, and drops his gun.

Officer Correll then calls in an officer involved shooting on his radio. In the video, IMPD says he recovered Harrell's firearm, a five-shot .357 revolver loaded with five rounds.

The remainder of the video shows the officers providing medical aid to Harrell, before he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

You can watch the full video from IMPD below.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Attorney Stephen Wagner of Wagner Reese, LLP, issued a statment on behalf of the family following the release of IMPD's video calling it "heavily edited".

"Although Gary made a poor choice that morning, it should not have cost him his life," the statement read in part.

You can read their full statement below.