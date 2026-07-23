2 IMPD officers shot during critical incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Two Indianapolis police officers were stable and a male was critically hurt after being shot during a "critical incident" Wednesday night on the city's east side.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrived at a home to find a male and a female. The male shot at officers, injuring two of them. At least one officer at the scene struck the male with gunfire.

Police are expected to have a news conference early Thursday morning from Eskenazi Hospital, where IMPD Chief Tanya Terry went after the shooting.

A post on X sent at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday from police said, "IMPD officers are on scene of a critical incident in the 8000 block of E 37th Street."

An automated dispatch system said IMPD was called to a disturbance just after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 8000 block of East 37th Street. That's in the Homewood Park housing addition, located southeast of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road.

About 10 minutes later, an emergency medical crew was called to the same address on a report of "gun shot," the dispatch system said.

Police did not immediately share late Wednesday what may have led to the shooting or the names of those involved.