One dead after reported officer-involved shooting

Posted at 3:17 PM, Sep 24, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person, believed to be an adult female, has died after a report of an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Officer William Young says they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the area.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Eugene Street around 2:30 p.m. and no officers were injured.

Homicide investigators and the critical incident response team are on the scene.

WRTV has a crew on the way to the scene and we are working to learn more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

