One dead after reported officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person, believed to be an adult female, has died after a report of an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Officer William Young says they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the area.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Eugene Street around 2:30 p.m. and no officers were injured.

IMPD is on-scene at 500 Eugene Street where an officer-involved shooting has occurred. No officers were injured. Additional updates will be shared when they are available. pic.twitter.com/HG81Jm1cad — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 24, 2021

Homicide investigators and the critical incident response team are on the scene.

