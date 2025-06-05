IMPD respond to shooting on northeast side, one victim critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been critically injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday evening, according to IMPD.

Officers responded to the area of 3525 North Shadeland Avenue on a report of a person shot.

IMPD said officers on the scene found one victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim is in critical condition, according to IMPD.

IMPD has not yet released any information about the victim or if they have a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.