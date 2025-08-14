IMPD responds to viral video of YouTuber confronting volleyball coach

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a statement following a viral video featuring YouTuber JiDion, who is known for exposing alleged child predators.

The video, titled "Volleyball Coach Gets EXPOSED," was posted on Aug. 13 and has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

In the video, JiDion visits a volleyball gym in Indianapolis, claiming that a volleyball coach had inappropriate conversations with a 14-year-old boy on Grindr. Holding printed photos and messages from the exchanges, JiDion confronts the coach about the allegations.

As the confrontation unfolds, several IMPD officers are on the scene. JiDion urges them to arrest the coach.

“I have run into this before,” the officer states. “Our prosecutor will not touch this.” When JiDion presses him further on what action the police will take, the officer simply replies, “Nothing.”

The situation intensifies as JiDion continues to confront the coach until a gym employee eventually asks him to leave the property.

In a follow-up, JiDion visits an IMPD office to request the case number related to the allegations.

In their statement, IMPD noted that the video lacked important context. They clarified that a police report was filed at the scene, the coach was trespassed from the property, and detectives were informed about the allegations.

IMPD's statement also advised the public: "If you suspect a crime involving a child or adult, please report it directly to your local law enforcement agency. Attempting to intervene independently or record content for social media can compromise investigations and potentially endanger those involved."

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office also responded to the video in a statement that can be read below.

“We strongly encourage individuals to report suspected incidents to law enforcement as early as possible. Early reporting not only helps ensure the safety of those at risk but also preserves critical evidence so that it meets the legal and ethical standards required to be admissible in court.





We want law enforcement to investigate potential crimes of abuse— and we want to prosecute them. The Marion County Child Advocacy Center has always worked closely with law enforcement to consult, thoroughly review, and strengthen any case brought forward. Those efforts will continue without exception.” Prosecutor Leffler

People with information related to this case, or who know someone affected, are encouraged to contact IMPD. The department also provided contacts for reporting incidents to the Department of Child Services (1-800-800-5556) and the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children (1-800-843-5678 or report.cybertip.org).

WRTV will continue to follow the investigation.