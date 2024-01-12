IMPD searching for 2 males who robbed southeast side Speedway gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Speedway gas station on the southeast side of the city on Wednesday.

IMPD Southeast District officers responded to the Speedway gas station, located at 2053 Shelby Street, on reports of a robbery. The department did not say what time the incident occurred.

Police say the suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).