Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD searching for 2 males who robbed southeast side Speedway gas station

Robbery suspects
IMPD
Robbery suspects
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 16:51:43-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Speedway gas station on the southeast side of the city on Wednesday.

suspect 4.jpg

IMPD Southeast District officers responded to the Speedway gas station, located at 2053 Shelby Street, on reports of a robbery. The department did not say what time the incident occurred.

suspect 3.jpg

Police say the suspects fled the scene.

suspect 5.jpg

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!