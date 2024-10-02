IMPD searching for armed suspect on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are actively searching for an armed suspect on Indy's west side on Wednesday.

IMPD said around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 5000 block of West Raymond Street.

The initial caller reported seeing an adult male taking letters off a truck they believed was stolen.

Police said at some point when the officer made contact with the suspect, a struggle occurred followed by a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, IMPD said the suspect pointed a gun at the officer. No shots were fired and the officer called backup.

Drone units, K9 units and SWAT officers responded to locate the suspect.

Some nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Lockdowns on nearby schools have been lifted.



No suspect was taken into custody.



Media who is on-scene is asked to stage at 5000 West Raymond Street. https://t.co/4V5iz8ALl0 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 2, 2024

IMPD said the lockdown was lifted but the suspect is not in custody.

Officers are still in the area searching. IMPD asks the neighborhood to be on alert and call 911 if you see a suspicious person.

