IMPD searching for armed, wanted suspect following incident in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE — IMPD is on the scene and actively searching for an armed and wanted suspect in Beech Grove on Monday.

IMPD is on scene of an incident in the 100 block of Diplomat Court in Beech Grove.



Officers are searching for an armed, wanted suspect.



Residents should shelter in place and lock their doors.

Report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/ryXceMjUlr — IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 16, 2026

According to a post on X, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Diplomat Court.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Officers are asking residents in the area to shelter in place, lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Emerson Ave is shutdown from Churchman Ave all the way to 465. Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update as more information is confirmed.

