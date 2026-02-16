Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD searching for armed, wanted suspect following incident in Beech Grove

Crime Scene
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted
and last updated

BEECH GROVE — IMPD is on the scene and actively searching for an armed and wanted suspect in Beech Grove on Monday.

According to a post on X, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Diplomat Court.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Officers are asking residents in the area to shelter in place, lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Emerson Ave is shutdown from Churchman Ave all the way to 465. Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update as more information is confirmed.
___

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.