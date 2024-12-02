Watch Now
Young children found in 'good shape' after being kidnapped in stolen vehicle

IMPD says two children that were inside a stolen car were safely located Monday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS —Two children have been found safely after being kidnapped in a stolen vehicle on Indy's southeast side.

According to IMPD, the 4-month-old and 5-month-old child were found in "good shape."

Police initially reported the kidnapping and stolen silver Hyundai Sonata around 11:30 a.m. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of E. Gimber Street.

Shortly after police responded, an officer found the vehicle. A good samaritan then reported that he found the two infants outside in their car seats and got them to safety.

"I can't thank the good samaritan enough," IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said. "It makes me feel good as a police officer, and not only as a police officer but to live here, to know that we still have good people within our community that are doing good things, for the right reasons, at the right time."

At this time, no arrests have been made. Police say there are still early on in the investigation.

