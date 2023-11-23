IMPD searching for suspect in downtown shooting that left 1 critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect who is wanted for his alleged role in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of N. pennsylvania St around 9:45 a.m.

Police then found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Talbott St. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

As a result of the investigation, police identified 27-year-old Tyrell Montgomery as a suspect in the shooting.

Police said Montgomery should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should not approach him and are asked to call 911 immediately. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.