Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD searching for suspect who fired a shot at an officer on Indy’s east side

The incident occurred near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.
crime scene
WRTV
File photo.
crime scene
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 04, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a suspect who fired a shot at an officer on the east side of the city on Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred in the 5100 block of E. 21st Street at around 3:30 p.m.

IMPD says no officers were injured in the incident, but they are actively searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’5” with dreads. He is wearing a black tank top and blue jean shorts.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area. Residents should stay in their homes.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.