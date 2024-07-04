IMPD searching for suspect who fired a shot at an officer on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a suspect who fired a shot at an officer on the east side of the city on Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred in the 5100 block of E. 21st Street at around 3:30 p.m.

IMPD says no officers were injured in the incident, but they are actively searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’5” with dreads. He is wearing a black tank top and blue jean shorts.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area. Residents should stay in their homes.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.