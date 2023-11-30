IMPD searching for suspects after attempted ATM theft, vehicle fire

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for two suspects related to an attempted ATM theft and vehicle fire on the city's south side this morning.

According to police, IMPD officers responded to the 4200 block of S. East Street on a report of people attempting to steal an ATM.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that led the officers on a pursuit. According to IMPD, that pursuit was ended when the suspect vehicle entered the interstate.

As officers returned to their assigned areas, an officer located the suspect vehicle on fire on I-65 near Southport Road.

IFD was called to the scene after officers failed to extinguish the fire themselves.

Neither of the suspects believed to be in the truck at the beginning of the pursuit were at the vehicle.

According to police, multiple offices are still in the area conducting a thorough search. IMPD says the ATM was not successfully taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.