IMPD searching for three suspects following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are searching for three suspects who are believed to have led officials on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, at around 12:45 p.m., officers found a stolen vehicle believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident earlier on Thursday.

In the area of E 38th Street and Post Road, officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on E 38th Street and crashed a short time later near E 38th Street and Whenner Drive.

Police say three occupants fled from the vehicle and headed southwest on foot.

IMPD set up a perimeter to apprehend the suspects, but could not locate them, and the perimeter has been lifted. Officials shared that a daycare in the area was placed under lockdown, but it has since been lifted. Officers believe there is no active threat to the area.

A man detained at the scene has since been released when officers determined he was not directly involved in the incident.

As officers investigated the scene, IMPD said a firearm was recovered from the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the IMPD.

