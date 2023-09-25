Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD searching for vehicle possibly involved in fatal hit and run

CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (7).png
IMPD
CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (7).png
Posted at 4:17 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 16:17:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was possibly involved in a fatal hit and run and is asking for the public's help.

Detectives are looking for what is believed to be a silver Jeep Patriot between 2010-2017. They provided a picture of a similar model.

CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (7).png

According to IMPD, the Jeep was traveling west of East Michigan Street when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway and continued west without stopping to provide information or aid.

Police said the vehicle will have damage to the front driver side and a broken headlight. The vehicle also has a sunroof and fog lamps similar to the Jeep in the picture they provided.

If you locate a vehicle matching the description, or have surveillance footage you are asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW