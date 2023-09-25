IMPD searching for vehicle possibly involved in fatal hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was possibly involved in a fatal hit and run and is asking for the public's help.

Detectives are looking for what is believed to be a silver Jeep Patriot between 2010-2017. They provided a picture of a similar model.

IMPD

According to IMPD, the Jeep was traveling west of East Michigan Street when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway and continued west without stopping to provide information or aid.

Police said the vehicle will have damage to the front driver side and a broken headlight. The vehicle also has a sunroof and fog lamps similar to the Jeep in the picture they provided.

If you locate a vehicle matching the description, or have surveillance footage you are asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

