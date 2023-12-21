Watch Now
IMPD seeking help identifying person of interest in sexual assault investigation

Posted at 7:08 PM, Dec 20, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged sexual assault on the west side of Indianapolis.

The alleged assault occurred on Nov. 18, 2023, in a restroom at a business in the 1700 block of West 10th Street.

IMPD Sex Crimes detectives have been unsuccessful in identifying the man in the photo below.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information should contact IMPD Det. Noe Reyes at 317-327-8040 or by e-mail at Noe.Reyes@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

