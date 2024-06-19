IMPD asking for help in identifying suspect in early June shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indy are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred on the north side of Indianapolis in early June.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers responded to the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on reports of a person shot at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, June 3.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD

Detectives identified a person of interest and is asking anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts to contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).