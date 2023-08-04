Over $300K worth of cards stolen from Gen Con floor during setup, IMPD wants help finding suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest who stole around $300,000 worth of gaming cards from the convention floor while vendors were setting up for Gen Con 2023.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects allegedly used a pallet jack to remove a pallet of gaming cards and took them to an unknown location.

According to the police report, the theft took place at the Indiana Convention Center, which is where Gen Con is happening this weekend.

Police say the hundreds of different packs of gaming cards that were stolen are worth “upwards of $300,000.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects, their whereabouts or the location of the cards should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).