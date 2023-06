INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Niyah Wright.

Wright is described as 5’2” and 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Saturday, June 24 in Indianapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).