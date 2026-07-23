IMPD seeks public's help finding suspect tied to downtown vandalism spree

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a series of broken windows at businesses and vehicles in the downtown area.

Jamesley Amilcar, 29, has an active arrest warrant for criminal vandalism following incidents reported early Monday and Tuesday mornings.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, video from a business in the 600 block of East Ohio Street helped detectives identify Amilcar as a suspect.

Within 12 hours of that incident, a detective worked with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to secure the warrant.

Amilcar was already known to officers from previous convictions tied to similar incidents. He has not yet been taken into custody.

“The warrant issued yesterday, in less than 12 hours I might add, was only possible because of the video provided along with quick work by our detective and the screener at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office,” said IMPD Commander Shane Foley.

Detectives are also looking into whether Amilcar is connected to additional vandalism incidents beyond those already identified.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact IMPD's Downtown District at 317-327-6500, email Commander Foley at shane.foley@indy.gov, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.