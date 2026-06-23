IMPD seeks public’s help identifying man after generator theft on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for the community's help identifying a person connected to a generator theft on the city's west side.

According to a Facebook post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened in the 300 block of North Warman Avenue.

Police released a photo of the man they believe may have information about the theft.

Detectives say he has a tattoo on the outside of his lower right leg that appears to be a bird with its wings extended upward.

“Detectives are working diligently to identify this person, but we rely on the community's help to solve crimes. We can't do it alone,” IMPD said in the post.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Richard Cox at Richard.Cox@indy.gov.