IMPD seeks public's help in locating 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a murder suspect.

34-year-old Deandre Rogers is wanted for his alleged role in the March 2024 murder of Candace Powell.

IMPD responded to Methodist Hospital located at 1701 Senate Ave on March 14 on the report that a female had just arrived and was shot.

That female, later identified as Powell, was unfortunately pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detectives determined Powell had been shot in the 1400 block of Prospect Street and was then dropped off at the hospital in her own vehicle. That vehicle was located, recovered, and processed, however, the person who dropped the victim off has not been located.

IMPD Homicide Detectives continued to investigate and identified Deandre Rogers as a suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) issued a warrant for Rogers’s arrest for the charges of Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Batterer, and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun-prior felony conviction within the last 15 years.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident or Rogers’s whereabouts to call 911.

Rogers has connections to the Houston, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia areas. He should be considered armed and dangerous.