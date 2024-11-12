Watch Now
IMPD seeks public's help in locating wanted suspect for his role in October shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a 24-year-old wanted suspect for his role in a shooting that occurred in October.

IMPD officers responded to Market and Delaware Streets on reports of a person shot on October 27 at 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be awake and breathing.

Elijah Miller is wanted for Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon for his role in the shooting, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact IMPD Detective Bradley Hinshaw at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Bradley.Hinshaw@indy.gov.

Additionally, to submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

