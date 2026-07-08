IMPD seeks public's help to identify suspects connected to recent downtown crime

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify three people believed to be linked to recent criminal activity downtown.

The three suspects are allegedly connected to separate crimes of theft or burglary.

IMPD gave the following descriptions:

Suspect 1 is described as a white male wearing a Popeyes shirt. Police reports say he was connected to the theft of an e-bike from the bike room of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Alabama Street on June 24.

IMPD

Suspect 2, a black male wearing a white t-shirt, is believed to be connected to a burglary in the 900 block of Bellefontaine Street on June 23, police reports say.

IMPD

Suspect 3, a white male wearing a red baseball cap, is allegedly connected to a bike theft from an apartment on East Ohio Street on June 10.

IMPD

IMPD asks anyone with information on these individuals to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317 262 TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at crimetips.org, or e-mail Det Tatomirovich at Amanda.Tatomirovich@indy.gov. You can remain anonymous.