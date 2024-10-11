IMPD sergeant indicted by federal jury for sharing child pornography

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted an IMPD sergeant who is accused of sharing child pornography.

Javed Richards faces five counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. He will appear in federal court on Oct. 10.

More charges filed against IMPD Sgt. accused of sharing child pornography

According to the indictment, Richards allegedly distributed at least five videos of minors under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct using Kik messenger.

Richards is further charged with possessing numerous images and videos of child sex abuse material on his iCloud account.

IMPD has suspended Sergeant Richards and a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board is pending.

The FBI and Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is investigating this case, with cooperation from IMPD.

If convicted, Richards faces up to 20 years in federal prison.