IMPD: Sexual assault suspect caught after Monon Trail attacks

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with two sexual assault attacks on the Monon Trail earlier this month.

"These were violent and senseless attacks on community members who were simply enjoying the Monon Trail. Because of the dedication of our officers, detectives, the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, and our partners, we were able to quickly identify and arrest the suspect. I am especially grateful for the courage of the victims and the Good Samaritans who came forward." Chief Chris Bailey

WATCH | Increased patrols on Monon Trail following two recent assaults

According to IMPD, the first incident occurred on Friday, August 8, when IMPD officers responded to an attempted rape investigation. The victim sustained multiple physical injuries during the attack.

Officers located Good Samaritans who witnessed and intervened in the incident. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency processed the scene for evidence.

A second attack took place Thursday, August 14, also on the Monon Trail. Detectives determined this incident was similar to the first and believed the cases were connected. Forensic investigators again processed evidence at the scene.

Sex Crimes detectives used the forensic evidence and victim and witness statements to link both incidents. After a detailed investigation, detectives identified the suspect.

On Thursday, he was located in the 3400 block of N Keystone Avenue. He was arrested on preliminary felony charges of kidnapping, attempted rape, and strangulation.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because they have not been formally charged.