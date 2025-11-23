Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD: Shooting on east side kills 1, injures 2

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirms one person has died and two others were injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 3100 block of Forest Manor Avenue just after 4 a.m.

IMPD says they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. IMPD reported the other victim was awake and breathing.

IMPD officers responded to another call of a person shot a short time later, in the 3000 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.

IMPD said they found another victim, awake and breathing. According to IMPD, preliminary investigations suggest that this victim is believed to be related to the incident that happened at the 3100 block of Forest Manor Avenue.

This remains an active investigation.

