IMPD shuts down illegal nightclub on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Alcohol Task Force and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shut down an illegal nightclub operating inside a home of the west side on Friday.

According to police, over 40 calls were made to the home at 3057 Lupine Drive in 2023, for reports of disturbances, loud music, persons assaulted and shots fired.

IMPD

Police determined the home was functioning as a full-service nightclub.

On Friday, Jan. 19, IMPD and the Indianapolis Alcohol Task force executed a search warrant on the home. Over 1,200 bottle of alcohol, narcotics, cash and documents supporting nightclub operation were seized.

IMPD

Police said many neighbors expressed their appreciation for police efforts stating, "We just want our quiet, safe neighborhood back and we hope what you accomplished today will go a long way in bringing it back.”

IMPD

Police are reminding the community that it is illegal to sell and serve alcohol without a license or proper permitting.

IMPD

This investigation remains active, and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Tiffany Mastin at the IMPD Nuisance and Abatement Office at 317-327-6169 or by email at Tiffany.Mastin@indy.gov.