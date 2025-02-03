IMPD shuts down weekend Valentine’s-themed party for underage drinking, safety violations

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the weekend, police shut down a large Valentine's-themed party on Indy's east side for numerous safety violations and underage drinking.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the illegal party took place Saturday night at the Encanto Banquet Hall, located in the 10000 block of East Washington Street.

The event, which lacked the necessary permits, was advertised on flyers as "Valentine's Euphoria" and attendees were encouraged to bring “liquor in water bottles.”

Detectives monitored the venue and observed a large crowd, estimated at 200 attendees, with many visibly underage and consuming alcohol. Noting safety concerns, including unauthorized access through a fire exit and only one exit available for emergencies, the Nuisance Abatement Unit (NAU) requested assistance from the IMPD Event Response Group (ERG).

As ERG officers arrived, many participants began to leave. Detectives secured a search warrant and found alcoholic beverages on the premises, along with the venue operator’s inability to present proper permits. Ultimately, the NAU issued four citations with fines totaling up to $10,000 and made one arrest for underage drinking.

“We are not in the business of shutting down legal and safe celebrations, but when gatherings of this scale operate outside the law and create significant safety risks for the entire community, we have an obligation to act,” said Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “Our detectives undoubtedly prevented violence this weekend through this proactive investigation, and I am grateful for their efforts.”