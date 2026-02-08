Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD starts homicide investigation after body found on Indy's near northwest side

(Source: Raycom Media)
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department started a homicide investigation after finding a body in a vehicle on the city's near northwest side.

Officers say Sunday afternoon they responded to 800 W. 29th Street near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street for a death investigation.

When they arrived, officers say they found a body inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with trauma.

Investigators say they are treating this as a homicide investigation.

Police are expected to provide further updates.

