IMPD starts homicide investigation after body found on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department started a homicide investigation after finding a body in a vehicle on the city's near northwest side.

Officers say Sunday afternoon they responded to 800 W. 29th Street near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street for a death investigation.

When they arrived, officers say they found a body inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with trauma.

Investigators say they are treating this as a homicide investigation.

Police are expected to provide further updates.

Continue to follow WRTV as we learn more.