IMPD: Stolen car crashes into pawn shop in attempted robbery on Indy's southside

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a south side business in what is believed to be an attempted robbery Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a stolen Kia Optima slammed into a pawn shop near Southeast Street and Madison Avenue.

Police believe the people inside the car were trying to rob the store and that the suspects took off in another vehicle.

Police do not believe the suspects successfully gained entry into the business.

WRTV

WATCH | Latest Headlines