IMPD: Suspects pointed firearms at officers in two separate encounters

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis police officers faced two dangerous situations over the weekend involving suspects who pointed firearms at officers, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

"In both of these incidents, our officers were faced with rapidly escalating and extremely dangerous situations in which firearms were pointed at officers," said Chief Tanya Terry. "In each moment, our officers responded with professionalism and action, maintained control under extreme pressure, and prevented what could have been tragic outcomes."

Driver points gun at segreant at park

According to police, officers encountered a dangerous situation at Riverside Park around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle drove around barricades and entered through an exit lane, police said.

An IMPD sergeant approached the vehicle and observed a passenger with a long gun between his legs. According to police, the driver, identified as Dailen Brewer, appeared to point a revolver at the sergeant.

Brewer allegedly made a gesture like he pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire. He looked down at his gun as if surprised, police said.

The sergeant drew her weapon and ordered Brewer to open the car door. He dropped the revolver and raised both hands. Officers took both Brewer and the passenger into custody.

Police recovered the revolver and an AR-style firearm inside the vehicle. Brewer was arrested on several felony charges, while the passenger was released.

Suspect tries to disarm officer after carjacking

The second incident happened early Monday morning when an officer responded to a shots fired call near 34th and Meridian around 12:45 a.m. The officer connected it to an attempted armed carjacking at the Indiana Blood Center.

Police said suspect Maximilian Coleman demanded a victim's vehicle at gunpoint before firing shots. Officers recovered a handgun and shell casing nearby. They also found damage to the victim's vehicle.

Officers spotted Coleman and issued verbal commands for him to stop. He did not comply and walked aggressively toward officers, police said.

One officer deployed a taser and took Coleman to the ground. Coleman tried to take a gun from an officer's holster as officers attempted to handcuff him, according to police.

Officers eventually took Coleman into custody. He faces multiple felony charges including attempted disarming of law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, unlawful carrying of a handgun and criminal recklessness.