IMPD: Three people shot on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis injured three people on Tuesday night, according to Indianapolis Metro Police.

Just after 10 p.m., IMPD officers responded to 3324 N. Denny Street on the report of a person shot.

Officers at the scene initially discovered two victims. A short time later, officers found another victim. All three victims were suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

As of right now, IMPD has not released information about the victims or their conditions.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update when more information is released.