IMPD: Two juveniles were arrested in downtown this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are urging parents to know where their kids are after a couple of kids were arrested in downtown over the weekend.

“When it comes to young people it’s troubling,” IMPD Deputy Chief Tanya Terry said.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested after he was caught throwing firecrackers at passersby and horse carriages.

Officers say they also arrested a 15-year-old girl for threatening an officer.

“I would ask that parents and community guardians be curious about what their young people are doing,” IMPD Deputy Chief Terry added.

IMPD also said there were also multiple disturbances and fights just south of the circle where large groups of both adults and juveniles had gathered. Police say one adult was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.

IMPD says the teens that were arrested over the weekend were not in violation of the states juvenile curfew law.

“They all came barging in and they pushed her and us and they just came in,” One KOKO Tea employee said.

Photos show the aftermath of what two employees described to WRTV on Monday. They said it all started as a fight outside the businesses before the teenagers came busting through the door.

“We are just 3 people – there were like 30-40 people. We didn’t know what they are going to do,” the employee added.

IMPD says its urging businesses to contact the department if they have any issues with teens in and around downtown.