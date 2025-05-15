Watch Now
IMPD: Two people critically shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were critically injured in a shooting on the northwest side Thursday.

Around 4:09 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of N Warman Avenue.

IMPD said dispatch updated the call to a person shot while the officers were en route.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in a car in the 900 block of W 10th Street.

Officials said the two victims have been taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

