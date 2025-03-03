IMPD urges caution amid investigation into violent short-term rental party on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A party at a short-term rental property held over the weekend on Indy’s east side turned violent, sending neighbors ducking for cover.

“This is where you have to draw the line. It’s too dangerous. I mean, what were they even shooting for,” a neighbor told WRTV.

An IMPD police report shows kids as young as 15 years old were involved. Drugs, a gun, and at least eight different types of shell casings were confiscated. The incident took place near a home at 10th and Emerson.

“In an incident like this, we ask that the owners be cautious of who they are renting to and be aware of who they are renting to,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

Last year, the city-county council implemented a proposal to crack down on these types of issues. The owners of short-term rentals now need to register with the city annually but is that enough?

“The reality is that it’s going to take action on all of us. It’s going to take a little more diligence on property owners themselves,” Dakota Pawlicki, the President of the Fountain Square Neighborhood Association, said.

Until then, IMPD says if you have any issues with short-term rental properties in your area, give them a call to help prevent these types of situations from happening.

“I would say, stay vigilant and look out for each other. Most of these people around here own their houses and keep their neighborhood nice,” a neighbor said.