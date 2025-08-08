Silver Alert issued for missing Indianapolis teen last seen with ex-boyfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing teenager from Indianapolis who is believed to be in immediate danger.

Destanee Williams is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown, black, blonde, and blue dreadlocks. Additionally, she has brown eyes, a lower lip piercing, and a neck tattoo.

Police said Williams was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, August 8, 2025, at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the vicinity of the 7800 block of Penobscot Drive. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants adorned with black letters or graphics.

According to IMPD detectives, it is believed that Williams' ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Cieyon Wheeler, entered her residence armed with a firearm and forcibly took her from the home. The details regarding their departure remain unclear, as it is unknown if they left on foot or in a vehicle.

IMPD is calling on the community to report any sightings or information related to Destanee Williams or Cieyon Wheeler.

If you have any information or come across either Destanee Williams or Cieyon Wheeler, you are urged to call 911 immediately. Additionally, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit can be reached at 317-327-6160, and tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).