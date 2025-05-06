IMPD uses drone technology to find juveniles in attempted robbery on east side

INDIANAPOLIS —Over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested in Indianapolis for their involvement in an attempted robbery, with the use of drone technology.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call about an incident in the 1400 block of N Bosart Avenue on Saturday.

The victim reported that as he was getting into his car, a group of juveniles approached him and began threatening him while trying to yank his car door open and snatch his keys.

During the incident, one of the suspects reportedly attempted to jump into the car through the passenger window, trying to grab the victim’s cellphone and wallet.

Fortunately, the victim was able to shut the door just in time, and the group ran off.

Thanks to a detailed description from the victim, officers were able to relay the information quickly.

An IMPD drone operator then deployed a drone, which quickly pinpointed the location of the fleeing suspects. With the drone's assistance, officers were able to apprehend the juveniles nearby without any further incident.

IMPD shared footage from the drone on social media, which can be viewed below.

While two juveniles were arrested for robbery, the other two were released.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey emphasized the advantages of using drone technology in these situations, noting that it enhances safety and efficiency for officers while providing a tactical edge during high-risk circumstances.