IMPD warning street takeovers are unacceptable, spinners push back saying they won't stop

INDIANAPOLIS — Those behind illegal street takeovers say they're not going to stop.

Indianapolis metro police say they're coming after the organizers who put on these events and the drivers taking part.

Gas, oil, baseball bats and more were thrown at IMPD officers during at least 5 street takeovers this weekend. IMPD chief of police Chris Bailey said the danger from these spinning events has escalated significantly.

Rings of fire and spinning took over parking lots and intersections across Indianapolis this weekend.

"It's cars. It's high engine cars drifting circles," said a spinner.

One of the spinners spoke with WRTV's Rachael in a ski mask. He said the late night events are all in fun.

"It ain't even a bad thing to do. We just need somewhere to do it," he said.

However, IMPD cruisers were damaged when people threw barricades, cones, and more at the cars.

"Officers are responding to a call to help and when ya get there gas, flames and oil are thrown at ya," said Chief Bailey. "We're not going to stand silent, and we're not going to put up with it. Going forward, the actions we saw this weekend against our officers and state troopers is unacceptable, plain and simple, our officers responded to calls of street takeovers and spinning, and in doing so, were met with violence. Their physical safety was put at risk, and their vehicles were attacked and damaged. I want to recognize that officers and troopers who, in my opinion, showed great restraint, even as their lives were put at risk."

"We all agreed we are not backing down from IMPD this weekend and next weekend and the weekend after that. We just go location to location. They keep showing up we will keep retaliating," said the masked spinner.

"Cop cars were damaged. Streets were set on fire what was the reason behind that," asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"IMPD shouldn't be outside if we are. If they stop showing up, we are not causing no harm. Yes, we started fires, but nothing else caught on fire. We started fire circles. If IMPD wants to keep showing up, we will keep retaliating. They might as well give us a legal pit," he said.

"So, a solution would be a legal pit," asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"Yes, somewhere where we can all go out and slide our cars," he said.

At least 7 people have been arrested for this weekend's chaos. Chief Bailey has this message for others involved:

"You cannot and will not get away with this behavior. You put the community at risk with your reckless and irresponsible behavior and if I can get a hold of your car I'm gonna take your car too," said Chief Bailey.

Metro police are working on rolling out a new ordinance that will give them more authority in situations like this.

Indy's top cop says he's also going to reach out to lawmakers hoping for additional laws to strengthen the crime when it comes to these street takeovers.

"We're looking for tools available to allow us to seize and forfeit their vehicles, and because that's the tool they use, and so we have to do our part, or do whatever we can to try to take that tool out of their hand. And right now, we don't have all the laws behind us to do some of these things, but that's our intention," said Chief Bailey.

"On Sunday, September 15, at approximately 2:30 a.m IMPD, officers conducted a traffic stop near East Washington Street and Pine Street. As officers approached that vehicle, they observed the parking lots near that intersection, filled with approximately 100 to 200 cars engaged in reckless driving, to include spinning. A large crowd began to form, and officers requested additional officers to come help. A group of males began throwing nearby traffic cones and road signs at officers police vehicles. Both vehicles that were there at the time received damage to their hoods and windshields. At some point during the incident near the Hardee's on Washington Street, an individual began firing shots into the air. As officers arrived on the scene, that shooter fled in a vehicle. That vehicle was later located unoccupied and towed. Additional officers began making verbal announcements using the police vehicle speakers, along with their fully activated lights and sirens," said Chief Bailey.

"On the same day, September 15, at approximately 4 a.m. IMPD east district officers were dispatched to the intersection of Brookville road and Arlington in response to vehicles obstructing the intersection. Upon arrival, the officers observed 30 to 40 vehicles blocking the area. The Indiana State Police were already on the scene and had a vehicle stopped. IMPD officers observed a black SUV maneuvering over the curb to exit the parking lot, nearly colliding with that ISP vehicle. The SUV then led officers on a brief pursuit before stopping in the 300 block of North Webster. A handgun was recovered from that vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody and charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, criminal recklessness and reckless driving," said Chief Bailey.

"On September 15, at approximately 10:40 p.m. IMPD, officers were dispatched to assist state police with reckless drivers in the 3400 block of Lafayette road. When officers arrived, they observed dozens of vehicles spinning and doing burnouts in a parking lot. IMPD officers also learned that while trying to clear the scene, a trooper had rocks and bottles thrown at their vehicle. The state police vehicle sustained some damage from those bottles and rocks. Eventually, the crowd dispersed. Later that evening, officers were called to the area of Lafayette road and Pike Plaza on the reports of reckless driving and spinning. As officers tried to disperse that crowd, the officers had their vehicles hit with fireworks, fire extinguishers, rocks and bottles. Officers began to stage with additional officers of their arriving, and then the spinners fled the area. Officers later located one of the vehicles involved in spinning that was observed doing donuts and burnouts near pedestrians. They were able to stop that vehicle and arrest the driver for criminal recklessness," said Chief Bailey

"Early Monday morning at 2:51 a.m. officers responded to 7025 English Avenue on the report of reckless vehicles blocking the intersection. At this location, when officers arrived on the scene, they observed more than 50 vehicles blocking the intersection and obstructing traffic. They used their lights and sirens as an effort to clear the roadway and open the traffic flow, and as they did that, a large crowd approached the officer's vehicles. As the crowd approached, there were multiple individuals holding baseball bats and other items, yelling at officers. One of the individuals hit the windshield of an officer's police vehicle with a baseball bat, causing damage. Other individuals began throwing bottles lighter fluid and the baseball bats at police cars, causing further damage. As officers backed away to wait for additional officers to get there, they threw the baseball bats and other items at our cars and officers, as the crowd began to retreat to their vehicles. Officers recognized that suspect who had damaged their vehicle, begin to leave the scene. They attempted a traffic stop, but that person did not stop the vehicle. Pursuit began and ended with an apprehension of the suspect without further incident. The suspect was placed under arrest for vandalism of city property and attempted aggravated assault of a police officer," said Chief Bailey.

"At 3:15am, officers observed a large crowd of approximately 100 people near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and English Avenue. Officers observed individuals pour oil and gasoline on the roadway and set it on fire. Around the same time, officers observed individuals in vehicles doing donuts with a crowd cheering them on. Officers used their lights and sirens to try to clear the crowd. At one point, 20 individuals, many of them who were in masks, walked toward the officers, police vehicles. Several of the individuals were holding baseball bats, sticks, gas and oil cans. They began to launch these items, including the gas and oil at the officers, their vehicles, some of which were on fire. At least one of the individuals began to spray a fire extinguisher in the area, creating a large cloud of smoke, making it difficult for officers to see the area. One individual threw the fire extinguisher at a police car, striking the hood and windshield, causing significant damage to the car. The crowd eventually dispersed and fled the scene. IMPD and ISP will continue to investigate these incidents using all the tools available, and we're urging our community to come forward with information, including any video that you may have of these events. If you have any suspects that were engaged in these events, please forward with that information. You can do so anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 262 tips," said Chief Bailey.

