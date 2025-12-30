IMPD warns against celebratory gunfire as New Year approaches

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers prepare to ring in 2026, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reminding residents that firing weapons into the air is both dangerous and illegal.

The practice, which traditionally spikes during New Year's Eve celebrations, can cause serious or fatal injuries and lead to arrest and prosecution. IMPD typically responds to multiple shots fired calls during the holiday.

Dangers of falling bullets

According to IMPD, a bullet fired into the air can ascend more than a mile before gravity pulls it back down at dangerous speeds.

Smaller caliber ammunition falls at approximately 300 feet per second, while larger caliber rounds can reach 500 feet per second.

Those velocities are potentially lethal — bullets traveling 150 to 170 feet per second can penetrate human skin, while those at 200 feet per second can penetrate the skull.

Legal Consequences

Anyone arrested for firing a weapon could face criminal recklessness charges — a level 6 felony punishable by six months to two and a half years in jail and fines up to $10,000.

When to Call 911 vs. 311

IMPD also reminded residents to use emergency services appropriately during the busy holiday period.

Call 911 for:



Active disturbances or fights

Crimes in progress

Drunk or reckless drivers

Medical emergencies

Immediate danger or safety threats

Property damage in progress

Trespassers

Thefts or robberies in progress

Suspicious people or vehicles

Call 311 or 317-327-3811 for:



Loud music or parties

Delayed police reports

Barking dogs

Lost or stolen property

Parking violations

Vehicle accidents without injury



Police stressed that calling 911 for non-emergencies can delay potentially life-saving responses to actual emergencies.

"IMPD looks forward to 2025 and urges everyone to celebrate the New Year safely while remembering what goes up must come down," the department said.